Premier plans, scoprire il cinema con lo sguardo dei giovanissimi (Di sabato 4 febbraio 2023) Ogni anno, il festival Premiers plans di Angers accoglie primi film, corti e lunghi, da tutto il mondo. Non pochi cineasti ormai affermati hanno presentato qui la loro prima opera. L'articolo proviene da il manifesto.
