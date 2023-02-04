Brentford-Southampton (sabato 04 febbraio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 4 febbraio 2023) Per il Southampton sarà la quarta partita nel giro di dieci giorni e questo secondo noi potrebbe essere un fattore soprattutto contro un Brentford che invece non ha giocato in coppa e si è potuto allenare molto bene. Non solo, le Bees, considerando la sola Premier League, non perdono dal 23 ottobre e in casa InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Le partite di oggi, sabato 4 febbraio 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 Preston - Bristol City 16:00 Reading - Watford 16:00 Swansea - Birmingham 16:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Everton - Arsenal 13:30 Aston Villa - Leicester 16:00 Brentford - Southampton 16:00 ...
Serie A, i tifosi chiedono club accessibili, impegnati e verdi...00 Cremonese - Lecce 18:00 Roma - Empoli 20:45 Sassuolo - Atalanta CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Everton - Arsenal 16:00 Aston Villa - Leicester 16:00 Brentford - Southampton 16:00 Brighton - ...
Thomas Frank: Brentford fans and players 'need to be on it' for Southampton testWhile Frank's men are undefeated in their last eight league games, registering victories in four of the last six, Southampton's run at the same time has seen them win just once and lose all the other ...
Predicted Southampton XI to face Brentford as Nathan Jones to make key Duje Caleta-Car decisionSouthampton return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon as Nathan Jones take his side to the Gtech Community Stadium to take on Thomas Frank's Brentford ...
