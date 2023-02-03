SpongeBob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake RecensionePUMA X Need For Speed Unbound: iconica collezione di crossover Lo Jokerit fa il suo ritorno in-game in EA SPORTS NHLASHIKA ISLAND - NUOVA MAPPA DELLA STAGIONE 2 DI COD WARZONE 2GeForce NOW - nuovi giochi e moltissime novitàGUNDAM EVOLUTION STAGIONE 3 E NUOVI CONTENUTIThe Sims 4 annuncia l’espansione Crescendo Insieme10 falsi miti pericolosi sulla cybersecurity svelati da Panda SecuritySan Valentino: con iotty PLUS in coppia ci si illumina di piùMonster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Aggiornamento gratuito dal 7 febbraioUltime Blog

United For - United With - The Girls and Women of Afghanistan (Di venerdì 3 febbraio 2023) - ECW Director Yasmine Sherif Statement: 500 Days After Taliban Ban on Girls' Secondary Education in Afghanistan - #LetAfghanGirlsLearn NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Today marks an unacceptable low point for humanity. For 500 days, the Taliban have denied secondary school-aged Girls in Afghanistan their inherent human right to an education. This ban – and more recent bans on Afghan Girls from university education – do not mirror the culture and faith of Afghanistan, a country representing a profoundly spiritual belief in Islam alongside a legitimately strong commitment to independence. Banning Girls from school at higher levels harms all that Afghanistan stands for, and most importantly, harms the wellbeing of its people and ...
