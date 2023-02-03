The Covenant: Jake Gyllenhaal è un sergente americano in Afghanistan nel trailer del film di Guy Ritchie (Di venerdì 3 febbraio 2023) Jake Gyllenhaal interpreta un soldato americano che stringe un patto col suo traduttore afghano nel trailer del nuovo film di Guy Richie, il war movie The Covenant. Il regista inglese Guy Ritchie si concede un'incursione nel war movie. Il risultato lo intravediamo nel primo trailer di The Covenant, che vede Jake Gyllenhaal, 42 anni, nei panni del sergente dell'esercito americano John Kinley, insieme a Dar Salim, nei panni dell'interprete afghano Ahmed. Nel cast anche Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Bobby Schofield e Jonny Lee Miller. "Dopo un'imboscata, Ahmed fa di tutto per salvare la vita di Kinley", recita la sinossi ufficiale. "Quando Kinley viene a sapere che ad ...Leggi su movieplayer
The Covenant, il film di Guy Ritchie con Jake Gyllenhaal soldato - Magazine - quotidiano.netAmbientato in Afghanistan, racconta la storia di un sergente dell'esercito statunitense che tenta di salvare il proprio ...
The Covenant, il trailer del film di Guy Ritchie con Jake GyllenhaalJake Gyllenhaal e Der Salim prestano il volto a un sergente americano e al suo interprete in The Covenant, nuovo film di Guy ...
The Covenant, il film di Guy Ritchie con Jake Gyllenhaal soldato QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE
The Covenant: il trailer ufficiale del film di Guy Ritchie con Jake Gyllenhaal ComingSoon.it
The Covenant, il primo trailer ci svela la data d'uscita del film di Guy Ritchie! Everyeye Cinema
The Covenant: il trailer del film di Guy Ritchie con Jake Gyllenhaal Lega Nerd
The Covenant, il trailer del film con Jake Gyllenhaal Ciak Magazine
The Covenant trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal takes on the Taliban to save his friend. WatchA trailer for Guy Ritchie's upcoming action-thriller The Covenant is here. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of US soldier Sergeant John Kinley. Kinley is hit in the head while on a mission ...
Wang Yi: The Faithfully Disobedient Chinese PastorA new book records the reflections on church and state in China by the imprisoned pastor and other house church leaders.
The CovenantSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Covenant