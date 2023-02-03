MARCELL JACOBS IN GARA SABATO 4 FEBBRAIO IN DIRETTA RAI!Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship - annunciata l’edizione 2023GTA Online: bonus sulle missioni di vendita e rifornimento ...SpongeBob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake RecensionePUMA X Need For Speed Unbound: iconica collezione di crossover Lo Jokerit fa il suo ritorno in-game in EA SPORTS NHLASHIKA ISLAND - NUOVA MAPPA DELLA STAGIONE 2 DI COD WARZONE 2GeForce NOW - nuovi giochi e moltissime novitàGUNDAM EVOLUTION STAGIONE 3 E NUOVI CONTENUTIThe Sims 4 annuncia l’espansione Crescendo InsiemeUltime Blog

The Covenant | Jake Gyllenhaal è un sergente americano in Afghanistan nel trailer del film di Guy Ritchie

The Covenant
The Covenant: Jake Gyllenhaal è un sergente americano in Afghanistan nel trailer del film di Guy Ritchie (Di venerdì 3 febbraio 2023) Jake Gyllenhaal interpreta un soldato americano che stringe un patto col suo traduttore afghano nel trailer del nuovo film di Guy Richie, il war movie The Covenant. Il regista inglese Guy Ritchie si concede un'incursione nel war movie. Il risultato lo intravediamo nel primo trailer di The Covenant, che vede Jake Gyllenhaal, 42 anni, nei panni del sergente dell'esercito americano John Kinley, insieme a Dar Salim, nei panni dell'interprete afghano Ahmed. Nel cast anche Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Bobby Schofield e Jonny Lee Miller. "Dopo un'imboscata, Ahmed fa di tutto per salvare la vita di Kinley", recita la sinossi ufficiale. "Quando Kinley viene a sapere che ad ...
