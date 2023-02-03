MultiversX Announces EGLD Staking & ESDT Tokens Now Available to Over 1.5 Million Ledger Live Users

(Di venerdì 3 febbraio 2023) SIBIU, Romania, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/Today,is happy to announce the next step in its partnership withthrough the integration ofinto theApp, offering more than 1.5secure access toservices. Together with this milestone,is now also involved in proposing and validating blocks on theblockchain network through their very ownpool, run in collaboration with Figment.'spool already has 7 nodes and can currently accommodate an unlimited amount ofis the way to contribute ...

PARIS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Elrond, the startup building internet scale blockchain technology,its transformation into. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta - space frontier. The metaverse - forward company ...PARIS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Elrond, the startup building internet scale blockchain technology,its transformation into. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta - space frontier. The metaverse - forward company ...

100 million new users to gain access to the MultiversX (EGLD) ecosystem via Coinbase listing The Cryptonomist

Cognizant was recognized for its technology leadership and digital modernization capabilities by independent analyst firms throughout Q4 2022. In 17 reports assessing technology providers in banking, ...Today, MultiversX is happy to announce the next step in its partnership with Ledger through the integration of EGLD staking into the Ledger Live ...