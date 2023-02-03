MARCELL JACOBS IN GARA SABATO 4 FEBBRAIO IN DIRETTA RAI!Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship - annunciata l’edizione 2023GTA Online: bonus sulle missioni di vendita e rifornimento ...SpongeBob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake RecensionePUMA X Need For Speed Unbound: iconica collezione di crossover Lo Jokerit fa il suo ritorno in-game in EA SPORTS NHLASHIKA ISLAND - NUOVA MAPPA DELLA STAGIONE 2 DI COD WARZONE 2GeForce NOW - nuovi giochi e moltissime novitàGUNDAM EVOLUTION STAGIONE 3 E NUOVI CONTENUTIThe Sims 4 annuncia l’espansione Crescendo InsiemeUltime Blog

MultiversX Announces EGLD Staking & ESDT Tokens Now Available to Over 1 5 Million Ledger Live Users

MultiversX Announces
MultiversX Announces EGLD Staking & ESDT Tokens Now Available to Over 1.5 Million Ledger Live Users (Di venerdì 3 febbraio 2023) SIBIU, Romania, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Today, MultiversX is happy to announce the next step in its partnership with Ledger through the integration of EGLD Staking into the Ledger Live App, offering more than 1.5 Million Users secure access to EGLD Staking services. Together with this milestone, Ledger is now also involved in proposing and validating blocks on the MultiversX blockchain network through their very own Staking pool, run in collaboration with Figment. Ledger's Staking pool already has 7 nodes and can currently accommodate an unlimited amount of EGLD. Staking is the way to contribute ...
