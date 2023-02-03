MultiversX Announces EGLD Staking & ESDT Tokens Now Available to Over 1.5 Million Ledger Live Users (Di venerdì 3 febbraio 2023) SIBIU, Romania, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, MultiversX is happy to announce the next step in its partnership with Ledger through the integration of EGLD Staking into the Ledger Live App, offering more than 1.5 Million Users secure access to EGLD Staking services. Together with this milestone, Ledger is now also involved in proposing and validating blocks on the MultiversX blockchain network through their very own Staking pool, run in collaboration with Figment. Ledger's Staking pool already has 7 nodes and can currently accommodate an unlimited amount of EGLD. Staking is the way to contribute ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, MultiversX is happy to announce the next step in its partnership with Ledger through the integration of EGLD Staking into the Ledger Live App, offering more than 1.5 Million Users secure access to EGLD Staking services. Together with this milestone, Ledger is now also involved in proposing and validating blocks on the MultiversX blockchain network through their very own Staking pool, run in collaboration with Figment. Ledger's Staking pool already has 7 nodes and can currently accommodate an unlimited amount of EGLD. Staking is the way to contribute ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse ProductsPARIS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Elrond, the startup building internet scale blockchain technology, announces its transformation into MultiversX. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta - space frontier. The metaverse - forward company ...
Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse ProductsPARIS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Elrond, the startup building internet scale blockchain technology, announces its transformation into MultiversX. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta - space frontier. The metaverse - forward company ...
100 million new users to gain access to the MultiversX (EGLD) ecosystem via Coinbase listing The Cryptonomist
Cognizant Named a Technology Leader Across Industries in 17 Analyst Reports Throughout Q4 2022Cognizant was recognized for its technology leadership and digital modernization capabilities by independent analyst firms throughout Q4 2022. In 17 reports assessing technology providers in banking, ...
MultiversX Announces EGLD Staking & ESDT Tokens Now Available to Over 1.5 Million Ledger Live UsersToday, MultiversX is happy to announce the next step in its partnership with Ledger through the integration of EGLD staking into the Ledger Live ...
MultiversX AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MultiversX Announces