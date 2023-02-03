Iyuno Makes Strategic Investment in Turkish Dubbing Studio Amid Increased Appetite for Local Language Content

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 3 febbraio 2023) Istanbul-based Ak'la Kara International will further extend's reach in EMEA LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/, leading provider of mediaization and distribution solutions to the world's entertainments and streamers, announced today its recentinAk'la Kara International. Financial terms were not disclosed. Founded by Sava? Özdural and Kerem Kobanbay, the Istanbul-based Ak'la Kara International is one of Turkey's oldest and highest capacityand subtitles to servecreators around the world. Ak'la Kara has providedservices for iconic films and viral episodic series from around the world to ...