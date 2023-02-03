SpongeBob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake RecensionePUMA X Need For Speed Unbound: iconica collezione di crossover Lo Jokerit fa il suo ritorno in-game in EA SPORTS NHLASHIKA ISLAND - NUOVA MAPPA DELLA STAGIONE 2 DI COD WARZONE 2GeForce NOW - nuovi giochi e moltissime novitàGUNDAM EVOLUTION STAGIONE 3 E NUOVI CONTENUTIThe Sims 4 annuncia l’espansione Crescendo Insieme10 falsi miti pericolosi sulla cybersecurity svelati da Panda SecuritySan Valentino: con iotty PLUS in coppia ci si illumina di piùMonster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Aggiornamento gratuito dal 7 febbraioUltime Blog

HUBLOT AND TAKASHI MURAKAMI LAUNCH A COLLECTION OF 13 UNIQUE WATCHES AND 13 UNIQUE NFTs (Di venerdì 3 febbraio 2023) - NYON, Switzerland, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

At an exclusive event which took place at the Glass House in New York on February 2nd, HUBLOT and TAKASHI MURAKAMI announced their fourth joint artistic project: the LAUNCH of thirteen new NFTs and thirteen UNIQUE timepieces. "When my collaboration with HUBLOT was announced, we made it known that we would be adopting new forms of artistic expression. After creating all the timepieces together, as well as the digital works of art, we are now imagining new ways of accessing contemporary art." – TAKASHI MURAKAMI The thirteen UNIQUE NFTs are inspired by Japanese video games & TV from the 1970s as well as the Classic ...
