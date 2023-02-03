Dombbit launches Self-Recharged Crypto Miner (Di venerdì 3 febbraio 2023) LONDON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Dombey Electrics Co. (www.Dombbit.com), a company founded in the UK in 2010, and subsequently in Finland and with Hong Kong as its production site, and with offices all over the world, is one of the leading manufacturers of electrical equipment. In 2019, the company introduced the low-power consuming Cryptocurrency Miners, as electricity and utility bills can be tiring and financially straining in mining. They introduced the first set of Miners with extremely low power consumption into the Hong Kong Market and have sold over 2,000 to coin Miners all over the world. Recent Developments In October 2022, they launched the first set of Miners with in-built solar panel. The product is known as Dompre (Dombey Previa). It is both sun and electrically ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
