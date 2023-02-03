C O R R E C T I O N -- Darktrace

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 3 febbraio 2023) - In the news release, NEW RESEARCH FINDS ORGANIZATIONS NEED TO ADOPT A HOLISTIC APPROACH TO IMPROVE CYBER READINESS, issued 02-Feb-2023 byover PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the wrong version was approved. The complete, corrected release follows: Only 29% of respondents are highly confident they have a robust mechanism to test their environments against the most current threat vectors CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a global leader in cyber security artificial intelligence, today announced a new IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by, 'Building the Case for a Virtuous Cycle in Cybersecurity'*. The research was conducted to identify the key challenges facing cyber security professionals operating in increasingly noisy cyber security environments, and the report outlines ...