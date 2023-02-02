Xinhua Silk Road | Sheng Hong Holding Group launches new energy projects in E China' s Zhangjiagang

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) - BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a leading high-tech enterprise in Suzhou, signed a contract to settle its battery gigafactory and newresearch instituteinvolving a total investment of about 30.6 billion yuan inCity of east'sJiangsu Province. Thewill be completed in phases and are expected to generate annual revenue of more than 56 billion yuan upon completion. Among them, the first phase of the 24GWh project and the newbattery research institute project involving a total investment of 14 billion yuan are expected to be completed and put into operation in three years, with their annual revenue expected to reach 24 billion yuan. Han ...