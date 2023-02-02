Nuova in-game Capsule annunciata per il VCT LOCK//INLegends of Runeterra: programma 2023 e novitàNuovo gameplay trailer di Hogwarts LegacySan Valentino: Regali tech & green, consigliati da CertiDealWWE 2K23: Your Time is NowNVIDIA STUDIO DIGEST - tutto sugli annunci Annunciato lo Stealth Adventure STEEL SEEDMario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit Italy: ultima tappa 5 febbraioDixit, nuovo classico gioco da tavolo, incontra l’Universo DisneyNEL REGNO QUANTICO CON I FUNKO POP! DI ANT-MANUltime Blog

Trina Storage starts strong in 2023 | signs over 100MWh Elementa deals in the UK

Trina Storage
Trina Storage starts strong in 2023, signs over 100MWh Elementa deals in the UK (Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) MUNICH, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 <strong>Trinastrong> <strong>Storagestrong>, the vertically integrated battery energy <strong>Storagestrong> solution provider, today announced the contract closure for another two Battery Energy <strong>Storagestrong> System (BESS) projects in the UK shortly after the signing of the 50MW/102 MWh Swangate project last month. These two new deals, 25MW/58MWh and 50MW/58MWh respectively, will also be utilizing <strong>Trinastrong> <strong>Storagestrong>'s vertically integrated battery <strong>Storagestrong> product – ...
