The Rouen Armada, France. The world's leading tall ship festival returns from 8 to 18 June 2023 (Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) - PARIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Some fifty tall ships from all over the world will be moored along the 7 kilometres of the Seine quay in Rouen for 10 days. Held every four years, the Rouen Armada is a unique international maritime event with 6 million visitors, more than 30 nationalities and nearly 7,000 sailors. A tourist festival in the heart of Normandy: from 8 to 18 June, the tall ships can be visited free of charge and everyone can attend numerous events including the sailors' parade in the city centre, the sailors' race, the "boat" race, street performances, concerts, fireworks, the grand parade and much more.
