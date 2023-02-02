“The Genius” Lanny Poffo ci ha lasciati (Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) Un grave lutto colpisce il mondo del wrestling. All’età di 68 anni, ci lascia “The Genius” Lanny Poffo, wrestler e fratello del compianto Macho Man. Nato a Calgary, Alberta, in Canada, il 28 Dicembre 1954, Poffo ha debuttato nel 1973, lottando per diversi anni nei territori NWA (Big Time Wrestling, ASWA, Maple Leaf Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotion), prima di approdare in WWF nel 1985. (Lanny con Macho Man)The Genius All’inizio debutta con la gimmick di “Leaping Lanny”, giocatore di Frisbee, come face, ma il successo arriva nel 1989 con il personaggio di “The Genius”, personaggio Heel dove oltre a lottare, intraprese anche la carriera di Manager. Negli anni 90 lascia la WWE e approda in WCW, dove lotta però in modo sporadico, oltre ...Leggi su zonawrestling
'The Genius' Lanny Poffo Dead At 68With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. Best known to the majority of fans as the nefarious Genius in ...
