(Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) - QINGDAO, China, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/On February 1,released the 25th edition of the's, ("", Shanghai: 600690, 690D.DE, 6690.HK), the's leadingappliance brand andecosystem builder and a subsidiary ofGroup, is on theagain, ranking no.1 forin theequipment & furnishings industry. TheGlobalwere selected from about 1,500 candidateswide, and 645 global ...

Sebbene per LG e Whirlpool gli elettrodomesticirappresentino la strada da continuare a ... Contro il caro energiaaccelera sull'integrazione tra elettrodomestici connessi e rete elettrica ...Europe crede fermamente nella creazione di dinamiche professionali virtuose che consentano la ... e raggiungere l'ambizioso obiettivo di prima scelta dei consumatori italiani per laHome.

Candy protagonista in Italia con soluzioni smart ed efficienti 01Smartlife

Euromonitor incorona Haier per il 14° anno - E-DUESSE.IT E-Duesse

Nitin Gupta è il nuovo Chief Financial Officer di Haier Europe Milano Finanza

Haier Europe: a Sabrina Zara il ruolo di Sales Director Haier, Atena ... ADC Group

Sabrina Zara, già direttrice marketing per l’Italia, è la nuova Sales Director Haier mentre Atena Manca, precedentemente Haier and IoT Brand Manager, guiderà la divisione marketing come Marketing Leader Italia. ChannelCity

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensorstm, has partnered with a consortium of European companies, headed by Infineon Technologies AG , ...at 01:31 Haier Smart Home Re-Enters Fortune List of World's Most Admired Companies On February 1, Fortune released the 25th edition of the World's Most Admired Companies. Haier Smart Home, ("Haier", ...