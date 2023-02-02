GeForce NOW - nuovi giochi e moltissime novitàGUNDAM EVOLUTION STAGIONE 3 E NUOVI CONTENUTIThe Sims 4 annuncia l’espansione Crescendo Insieme10 falsi miti pericolosi sulla cybersecurity svelati da Panda SecuritySan Valentino: con iotty PLUS in coppia ci si illumina di piùMonster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Aggiornamento gratuito dal 7 febbraioSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Galaxy Book3Samsung Galaxy Unpacked serie Galaxy S23Nuova in-game Capsule annunciata per il VCT LOCK//INLegends of Runeterra: programma 2023 e novitàUltime Blog

FIFA 23 Token Future Stars Swaps | Gettoni Scambi Stelle Del Futuro e Lista Premi

FIFA Token
FIFA 23 Token Future Stars Swaps: Gettoni Scambi Stelle Del Futuro e Lista Premi (Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) EA Sports, tramite un breve comunicato, ha annunciato l’evento Future Stars per la popolare modalità FIFA 23 Ultimate Team che avrà inizio alle 19:00 di venerdi 3 Febbraio. Future Stars è la celebrazione annuale dei ragazzi prodigo pronti ad affermarsi nel mondo del calcio. Gli ex Future Stars hanno continuato a vincere scudetti, sono stati inseriti nella squadra della stagione ed hanno vionto trofei internazionali, quindi ogni oggetto giocatore speciale rappresenta l’ingresso di un calciatore in una classe d’élite. Ogni aggiornamento rappresenta ciò che ogni Future Star potrebbe diventare, con aggiornamenti che ne mostrano il pieno potenziale. Il programma Future Stars Swaps inizia oggi e la ...
