FIFA 23 | SBC Sørloth POTM di gennaio de LaLiga

FIFA 23: SBC Sørloth POTM di gennaio de LaLiga (Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) E’ Alexander Sørloth il POTM di gennaio de LaLiga! La sua card con valutazione 88 è disponibile tramite SBC su FIFA 23 Ultimate Team! 4? games3? goalsAlexander Sørloth is January's @LaLiga #POTM #FIFA23 #FUT pic.twitter.com/9Zcpm9PYDy— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 2, 2023 SBC Alexander Sørloth POTM DI DICEMBRE DE LaLiga Sfide da completare: 2 Scadenza: 3 marzo    1 – Forma smagliante 1x PACK GIOCATORI ORO PICCOLO Min. giocatori 1: Squadra della settimana (TOTW)Min. 1 giocatori con TOT minimo di 85Valutazione squadra min.: 83 2 – LaLiga 1x PACK GIOCATORI MISTI PREMIUM Min. 1 giocatore/i ...
