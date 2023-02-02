Edwards e Russell show: guarda Minnesota - Golden State (Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) Battuta d'arresto a Minneapolis per i Warriors (26 - 25) che si fanno recuperare un vantaggio di 11 lunghezze nell'ultimo quarto e finiscono ...Leggi su video.gazzetta
Basket: Nba. Rivincita Boston su Golden State, bene PhiladelphiaRimonta vincente invece per Minnesota da - 14 (128 - 126 su Toronto, 25 punti per Russell e 23 per Edwards), a Parigi Chicago piega Detroit 126 - 108 con 30 punti di LaVine e 26 di DeRozan. - foto ...
Dane Mizutani: Naz Reid is turning into an irreplaceable player for TimberwolvesNaz Reid Naz Reid. As the final seconds ticked away in overtime on Wednesday night at Target Center, Reid caught a pass from Anthony Edwards in the corner. He eyed up a dagger, lined up his shot, ...
D'Angelo Russell trade noise quietingThe Minnesota Timberwolves have certainly not ruled out trading D’Angelo Russell, but he has played well in December and January. “He has been a good offensive player for them,” s… ...
