Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour Makes Sunset the Headline Act (Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) Corona's new Festival series puts sustainability, breathtaking Sunsets and iconic global destinations at its center LONDON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, Corona, an AB InBev global brand, announced the 2023 Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour, a series of experiential Festivals dedicated to connecting people with nature by celebrating the Sunset. The Festivals will feature experiences inspired by the magical qualities of the Sunset. Thousands of guests will be able to enjoy Festivals across the globe beginning in South Africa on April 1st, followed by Chile, Peru, Colombia, Japan, Italy, Canada, China, Greece, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
