Brentford-Southampton sabato 04 febbraio 2023 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Brentford-Southampton (sabato 04 febbraio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) Per il Southampton sarà la quarta partita nel giro di dieci giorni e questo secondo noi potrebbe essere un fattore soprattutto contro un Brentford che invece non ha giocato in coppa e si è potuto allenare molto bene. Non solo, le Bees, considerando la sola Premier League, non perdono dal 23 ottobre e in casa InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Nathan Jones provides injury update on Southampton defender ahead of Brentford, Wolves games

with Southampton facing four league fixtures during the month against Brentford (Feb 4), Wolverhampton Wanderers (Feb 11), Chelsea (Feb 18) and Leeds United (Feb 25). But Jones says he won't rush the ...

