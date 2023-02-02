Brentford-Southampton (sabato 04 febbraio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 2 febbraio 2023) Per il Southampton sarà la quarta partita nel giro di dieci giorni e questo secondo noi potrebbe essere un fattore soprattutto contro un Brentford che invece non ha giocato in coppa e si è potuto allenare molto bene. Non solo, le Bees, considerando la sola Premier League, non perdono dal 23 ottobre e in casa InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Serie A, il grande freddo del calciomercato: 32 milioni investiti e rinforzi solo in coda...00 Cremonese - Lecce 18:00 Roma - Empoli 20:45 Sassuolo - Atalanta CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Everton - Arsenal 16:00 Aston Villa - Leicester 16:00 Brentford - Southampton 16:00 Brighton - ...
Le spese pazze del Chelsea, un mercato da 560 milioni: così i blues aggirano il Fair Play Finanziario...00 Cremonese - Lecce 18:00 Roma - Empoli 20:45 Sassuolo - Atalanta CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Everton - Arsenal 16:00 Aston Villa - Leicester 16:00 Brentford - Southampton 16:00 Brighton - ...
Premier League, il Brentford mette le ali e batte anche il Bournemouth: decidono Toney e Jensen TUTTO mercato WEB
Premier League: tripletta storica per Haaland, Arsenal sempre più ... Voci di Città
Arsenal: perché la squadra di Arteta vincerà la Premier Esquire Italia
Arsenal, un dominio che i numeri non spiegano. Ma questi Gunners non hanno più difetti la Repubblica
Calciomercato invernale: tutti i trasferimenti delle squadre in lista Euroleghe Fantacalcio ®
Nathan Jones provides injury update on Southampton defender ahead of Brentford, Wolves gameswith Southampton facing four league fixtures during the month against Brentford (Feb 4), Wolverhampton Wanderers (Feb 11), Chelsea (Feb 18) and Leeds United (Feb 25). But Jones says he won't rush the ...
Five top January transfer moves by Nigerian football playersNigerian players did not make the headlines during the winter transfer window, although one or two of them were involved in clubs tussling over their services.
Brentford SouthamptonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Brentford Southampton