RISULTATI | wXw “Back To The Roots 2023” 01 02 2023

RISULTATI wXw
RISULTATI: wXw “Back To The Roots 2023” 01.02.2023 (Di mercoledì 1 febbraio 2023) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena a Oberhausen: wXw Back To The Roots 2023Mercoledì 1° Febbraio – Oberhausen, Nordrhein-Westfalen (Germany) Dark MatchTristan Archer batte Fast Time Moodo (9:06) wXw Shotgun Title MatchLaurance Roman batte Maggot (w/Baby Allison) (c) (8:37) e diventa Nuovo Campione!!! Ava Everett batte Maria de la Rosa (7:55) Tag Team MatchMetehan & Rambo battono Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) (11:48) Bobby Gunns batte Yota Tsuji (15:18) wXw Women’s Title MatchAliss Ink (c) batte Amale (7:40) e mantiene il Titolo wXw Unified World Wrestling Title MatchLevaniel (c) batte Axel Tischer (20:48) e mantiene il Titolo Six Man Tag Team Käfigschlacht MatchFrenchadors (Aigle Blanc & Senza Volto) & Peter Tihanyi battono Amboss (Dover, Icarus & ...
