NetBet Italy introduces Ezugi to players

NetBet Italy
NetBet Italy introduces Ezugi to players (Di mercoledì 1 febbraio 2023) Ezugi's live-casino games are now playable for NetBet's Italian market ROME, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

NetBet Italy, the country's most exciting online casino, is now offering games from provider Ezugi's portfolio. NetBet Italy has a strong reputation for providing online casino products that appeal to everyone, offering a wide variety of games from industry-leading providers, as well as creating an unequalled user experience for every player. NetBet Italy is continuously building its game offering to include the best online casino games on the market, including both popular classics and titles from up-and-coming talent. By introducing industry veterans Ezugi and their suite of Live Dealer games, ...
NetBet Italia introduce i giochi Ezugi  Yahoo Finanza

