Like a Dragon: Ishin, disponibile il nuovo trailer “Blade of Vengeance” (Di mercoledì 1 febbraio 2023) Il prossimo spin-off della serie Yakuza, Like a Dragon: Ishin si presenta in un nuovissimo trailer intitolato “Blade of Vengeance”. Scopriamo tutti i dettagli in questa news SEGA e RGG Studio hanno pubblicato un nuovo trailer, intitolato “Blade of Vengeance“, che presenta la storia dell’attesissima epopea samurai Like a Dragon: Ishin!, che verrà distribuita in tutto il mondo il 21 febbraio 2023 per Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 e PC. Si tratta di un’opera che si presenta come uno spin-off della serie Yakuza e remake dell’originale uscito nell’ormai lontano 2014 esclusivamente in Giappone su PS4. Like a ...Leggi su tuttotek
Giochi in uscita a febbraio 2023 su console e PC21 febbraio: Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Altra versione modernizzata, Like a Dragon: Ishin! arriva per la prima volta fuori dal Giappone, con ...
Like a Dragon! Ishin utilizzerà Denuvo: svelati i requisitiAnnunciato nel corso dell'ultimo TGS, Like a Dragon! Ishin si prepara a sbarcare su PC e console il 21 febbraio 2023. A poco meno di un mese dalla release, SEGA ha deciso di aggiornare i requisiti del gioco, che ricordiamo essere un ...
Like A Dragon Ishin: vendetta e dramma nel nuovo, avvincente Story Trailer Everyeye Videogiochi
Like a Dragon: Ishin! – pubblicato il trailer Blade of Vengeance NerdPool
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Si mostra nel nuovo trailer "Blade of Vengeance" Multiplayer.it
Like a Dragon: Ishin!, il trailer "Blades of Vengeance" TGCOM
Like a Dragon: Ishin rivela le specifiche del PC Gamereactor Italia
Like a Dragon: Ishin! shares more info on its four battle systemsWith the game’s release just a few weeks away, SEGA and RGG Studio shared more details about the four battle systems in Like a Dragon: Ishin! As we found out during our previous hands-on with the game ...
