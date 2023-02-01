Nuova in-game Capsule annunciata per il VCT LOCK//INLegends of Runeterra: programma 2023 e novitàNuovo gameplay trailer di Hogwarts LegacySan Valentino: Regali tech & green, consigliati da CertiDealWWE 2K23: Your Time is NowNVIDIA STUDIO DIGEST - tutto sugli annunci Annunciato lo Stealth Adventure STEEL SEEDMario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit Italy: ultima tappa 5 febbraioDixit, nuovo classico gioco da tavolo, incontra l’Universo DisneyNEL REGNO QUANTICO CON I FUNKO POP! DI ANT-MANUltime Blog

Like a Dragon | Ishin | disponibile il nuovo trailer “Blade of Vengeance”

Like Dragon
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

zazoom
Commenta
Like a Dragon: Ishin, disponibile il nuovo trailer “Blade of Vengeance” (Di mercoledì 1 febbraio 2023) Il prossimo spin-off della serie Yakuza, Like a Dragon: Ishin si presenta in un nuovissimo trailer intitolato “Blade of Vengeance”. Scopriamo tutti i dettagli in questa news SEGA e RGG Studio hanno pubblicato un nuovo trailer, intitolato “Blade of Vengeance“, che presenta la storia dell’attesissima epopea samurai Like a Dragon: Ishin!, che verrà distribuita in tutto il mondo il 21 febbraio 2023 per Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 e PC. Si tratta di un’opera che si presenta come uno spin-off della serie Yakuza e remake dell’originale uscito nell’ormai lontano 2014 esclusivamente in Giappone su PS4.  Like a ...
Leggi su tuttotek

Giochi in uscita a febbraio 2023 su console e PC

21 febbraio: Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Altra versione modernizzata, Like a Dragon: Ishin! arriva per la prima volta fuori dal Giappone, con ...

Like a Dragon! Ishin utilizzerà Denuvo: svelati i requisiti

Annunciato nel corso dell'ultimo TGS, Like a Dragon! Ishin si prepara a sbarcare su PC e console il 21 febbraio 2023. A poco meno di un mese dalla release, SEGA ha deciso di aggiornare i requisiti del gioco, che ricordiamo essere un ...

Like A Dragon Ishin: vendetta e dramma nel nuovo, avvincente Story Trailer  Everyeye Videogiochi

Like a Dragon: Ishin! – pubblicato il trailer Blade of Vengeance  NerdPool

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Si mostra nel nuovo trailer "Blade of Vengeance"  Multiplayer.it

Like a Dragon: Ishin!, il trailer "Blades of Vengeance"  TGCOM

Like a Dragon: Ishin rivela le specifiche del PC  Gamereactor Italia

Pokémon's First Generation Hid A Dragon Ball Easter Egg In One Version

Twitter user reggie_800 showed a translation of some of the "Dragon Ball" text from the beginning of the ... Read this next: Creepiest Things Ever Found In Pokemon Games Like us on Facebook to see ...

Like a Dragon: Ishin! shares more info on its four battle systems

With the game’s release just a few weeks away, SEGA and RGG Studio shared more details about the four battle systems in Like a Dragon: Ishin! As we found out during our previous hands-on with the game ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Like Dragon
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Like Dragon Like Dragon Ishin disponibile nuovo