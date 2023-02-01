FC BARCELONA AND LIMAK SIGN AGREEMENT TO CONSTRUCT SPOTIFY CAMP NOU STADIUM (Di mercoledì 1 febbraio 2023) Club President, Joan Laporta, and the President of LIMAK, Nihat Özdemir, attend contract-SIGNing The Turkey-based international company to take charge of CONSTRUCTion works on SPOTIFY CAMP Nou, set to begin next June BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
FC BARCELONA has officially signed an agreement with LIMAK for the construction of its SPOTIFY CAMP Nou stadium. The Turkey-based company will be taking charge of the restructuring works, set to begin next June as soon as the football season is over. The Board of Directors ratified and announced their decision last Monday 9 January 2023.
