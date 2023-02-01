Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit Italy: ultima tappa 5 febbraioDixit, nuovo classico gioco da tavolo, incontra l’Universo DisneyNEL REGNO QUANTICO CON I FUNKO POP! DI ANT-MANWorld Of Warcraft: Dragonflight - L'Emporio è ora disponibile!Red Dead Online: Ricompense e bonus di San Valentino Fractured Sanity - survivor horror in VR in arrivo su Steam e Oculus ...devolo | Change Your Password DayLogitech G FITS - auricolari da gaming disponibili in EuropaInsegnante investito e ucciso in bici: mille persone in corteo per ...Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition disponibile su XboxUltime Blog

Bayer Partners with Huma on Bayer® Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment Online Educational Tool to Raise Awareness of Heart Health and its Risk Factors

Bayer Partners
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Bayer Partners with Huma on Bayer® Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment Online Educational Tool to Raise Awareness of Heart Health and its Risk Factors (Di mercoledì 1 febbraio 2023) Huma's predictive algorithm will power a new global Online patient engagement Tool* that provides an accessible solution for Heart Health education NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital Health company, and Bayer, a leading global life sciences company, have partnered to develop the Bayer Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment, an Online Tool that quickly assesses an individual's Risk Factors for developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) over the next 10 years, which ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

GroupM ufficializza la nascita di EssenceMediacom, network da 21 miliardi di dollari di gestito e 120 uffici tra cui l'Italia

L'agenzia si presenta con una strepitosa rosa di clienti globali, che comprende adidas, Bayer, Dell,... Insieme a Mindshare, Wavemaker e mSix&Partners , il lancio di EssenceMediacom ci assicura di avere ...

GroupM lancia in tutto il mondo la nuova sigla EssenceMediacom. In Italia sarà guidata da Zeno Mottura

Insieme a Mindshare, Wavemaker e mSix&Partners, il lancio di EssenceMediacom ci assicura di avere ... che comprende adidas , Bayer , Dell , Google , Mars , NBCUniversal , PlayStation , Procter & Gamble ...

Borsa Francoforte: +4,5% Bayer, fondo attivista Usa Capital Partners ...  Borsa Italiana

Bayer sale del 4%, quattro nuovi blockbuster in arrivo  PharmaStar

Bayer acquisisce Blackford Analysis rafforzando l'impegno nell ...  AboutPharma

Aleksandra Rizo nominata presidente e ceo di Vividion ...  AboutPharma

Bayer Leverkusen, UFFICIALE: arriva il nuovo portiere | Mercato ...  Calciomercato.com

Bayer Partners with Huma on Bayer® Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment Online Educational Tool to Raise Awareness of Heart Hea

The tool was unveiled today in honour of Heart Month in the US and to underscore Bayer's legacy in CVD. The aim of the tool is to reach more 100 million people who may be at risk of CVD across the US ...

Bayer Partners with Huma on Bayer® Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment Online Educational Tool to Raise Awareness of Heart Health and its Risk Factors

The tool was unveiled today in honour of Heart Month in the US and to underscore Bayer's legacy in CVD. The aim of the tool is to reach more 100 million people who may be at risk of CVD across the US ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bayer Partners
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Bayer Partners Bayer Partners with Huma Bayer®