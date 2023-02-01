Bayer Partners with Huma on Bayer® Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment Online Educational Tool to Raise Awareness of Heart Health and its Risk Factors (Di mercoledì 1 febbraio 2023) Huma's predictive algorithm will power a new global Online patient engagement Tool* that provides an accessible solution for Heart Health education NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital Health company, and Bayer, a leading global life sciences company, have partnered to develop the Bayer Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment, an Online Tool that quickly assesses an individual's Risk Factors for developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) over the next 10 years, which ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital Health company, and Bayer, a leading global life sciences company, have partnered to develop the Bayer Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment, an Online Tool that quickly assesses an individual's Risk Factors for developing cardiovascular disease (CVD) over the next 10 years, which ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GroupM ufficializza la nascita di EssenceMediacom, network da 21 miliardi di dollari di gestito e 120 uffici tra cui l'ItaliaL'agenzia si presenta con una strepitosa rosa di clienti globali, che comprende adidas, Bayer, Dell,... Insieme a Mindshare, Wavemaker e mSix&Partners , il lancio di EssenceMediacom ci assicura di avere ...
GroupM lancia in tutto il mondo la nuova sigla EssenceMediacom. In Italia sarà guidata da Zeno MotturaInsieme a Mindshare, Wavemaker e mSix&Partners, il lancio di EssenceMediacom ci assicura di avere ... che comprende adidas , Bayer , Dell , Google , Mars , NBCUniversal , PlayStation , Procter & Gamble ...
Borsa Francoforte: +4,5% Bayer, fondo attivista Usa Capital Partners ... Borsa Italiana
Bayer sale del 4%, quattro nuovi blockbuster in arrivo PharmaStar
Bayer acquisisce Blackford Analysis rafforzando l'impegno nell ... AboutPharma
Aleksandra Rizo nominata presidente e ceo di Vividion ... AboutPharma
Bayer Leverkusen, UFFICIALE: arriva il nuovo portiere | Mercato ... Calciomercato.com
Bayer Partners with Huma on Bayer® Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment Online Educational Tool to Raise Awareness of Heart HeaThe tool was unveiled today in honour of Heart Month in the US and to underscore Bayer's legacy in CVD. The aim of the tool is to reach more 100 million people who may be at risk of CVD across the US ...
Bayer Partners with Huma on Bayer® Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment Online Educational Tool to Raise Awareness of Heart Health and its Risk FactorsThe tool was unveiled today in honour of Heart Month in the US and to underscore Bayer's legacy in CVD. The aim of the tool is to reach more 100 million people who may be at risk of CVD across the US ...
Bayer PartnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bayer Partners