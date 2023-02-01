Nuova in-game Capsule annunciata per il VCT LOCK//INLegends of Runeterra: programma 2023 e novitàNuovo gameplay trailer di Hogwarts LegacySan Valentino: Regali tech & green, consigliati da CertiDealWWE 2K23: Your Time is NowNVIDIA STUDIO DIGEST - tutto sugli annunci Annunciato lo Stealth Adventure STEEL SEEDMario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit Italy: ultima tappa 5 febbraioDixit, nuovo classico gioco da tavolo, incontra l’Universo DisneyNEL REGNO QUANTICO CON I FUNKO POP! DI ANT-MANUltime Blog

AEW Dark 31.01.2023 (Di mercoledì 1 febbraio 2023) Nuovo appuntamento con Dark, oggi direttamente da Orlando, Florida; Ecco i risultati della serata: Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & AR Fox battono The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) Red Velvet batte Sofia Castillo Zack Clayton batte Fulton* Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson (w/Arn Anderson) battono Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo* Skye Blue batte Renee Michelle* Shane Taylor Promotions (JD Griffey & Shane Taylor) battono Dante Casanova & Mr. G* Yuka Sakazaki batte Avery Breaux The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) battono Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray* Konosuke Takeshita batte Angelico (w/Luther & Serpentico)* *Info: This match was taped on 17.12.2022.
Torna AEW Dark, il primo originale web show della All Elite Wrestling, in streaming tutte le settimane sul canale YouTube ufficiale della compagnia.

