AEW Dark 31.01.2023 (Di mercoledì 1 febbraio 2023) Nuovo appuntamento con Dark, oggi direttamente da Orlando, Florida; Ecco i risultati della serata: Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & AR Fox battono The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) Red Velvet batte Sofia Castillo Zack Clayton batte Fulton* Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson (w/Arn Anderson) battono Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo* Skye Blue batte Renee Michelle* Shane Taylor Promotions (JD Griffey & Shane Taylor) battono Dante Casanova & Mr. G* Yuka Sakazaki batte Avery Breaux The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) battono Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray* Konosuke Takeshita batte Angelico (w/Luther & Serpentico)* *Info: This match was taped on 17.12.2022. Leggi su zonawrestling
