Incendio Pescara : fiamme e paura in via TrentoUcraina : Francia e Australia forniranno proiettili d’artiglieriaCondannati a 10 anni perché ballavano in piazza in Iran Natasha Johnston muore a 28 anni sbranata da otto caniSparatoria Frosinone : morto un 18enne davanti un barCaso ginnastica: procura deferisce Maccarani, ora processo, cosa ...Controller Wireless per Xbox – Deep Pink disponibile domani Fabio Mancini, volto iconico della moda, all'incontro con gli ...7 Wonders Edifice - nuova espansioneRiot Games - novità per il Circuito TormentaUltime Blog

WWE | Lo Steel Cage Match tra Becky Lynch e Bayley si terrà nel prossimo episodio di Raw

WWE Steel
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Lo Steel Cage Match tra Becky Lynch e Bayley si terrà nel prossimo episodio di Raw (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) Becky Lynch e Bayley si sarebbero dovute affrontare in uno Steel Cage Match in occasione di Raw XXX, tuttavia il Match è saltato a causa del brutale attacco subito da The Man per mano del Damage CTRL a pochi attimi dal suono della campanella. Il conto in sospeso tra le due verrà regolato settimana prossima a Raw, dopo gli eventi accaduti ieri notte la WWE ha ufficializzato lo Steel Cage Match tra Becky Lynch e Bayley. Ecco nel dettaglio cos’è accaduto nell’intenso segmento tra le due rivali che si è tenuto nell’episodio di Raw di ieri notte. I mind games di Becky Lynch funzionano, Bayley è ...
Leggi su zonawrestling

The Champ is Here: WWE® 2K23 is Even Stronger with John Cena at the Helm

...action - packed WarGames makes its debut in WWE 2K23 and delivers heart - pounding 3v3 and 4v4 single player or multiplayer mayhem inside two side - by - side rings, surrounded by a double - steel ...

WWE, il report di Crown Jewel 2022: Logan Paul mette in difficoltà Roman Reings (ma perde)

... che sta andando avanti già da diversi anni,  tra la WWE e il governo saudita. Crown Jewel 2022 si ... Il terzo match è stato tra Drew McIntyre e Karrion Kross nello Steel Cage Match . I due hanno tenuto ...

WWE: Perché lo Steel Cage Match tra Becky Lynch e Bayley a WWE Raw XXX non si è svolto  Zona Wrestling

RAW 30th Anniversary 23-01-2023 - Risultati Live WWE  The Shield Of Wrestling

Chi avrebbe dovuto vincere lo Steel Cage match di Raw 30 L ...  World Wrestling

Becky Lynch vs Bayley: lo Steel Cage si farà nel prossimo RAW  The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE: Salta la riunione di famiglia della Bloodline a RAW XXX, i nuovi piani prevedono un processo a Zayn  Zona Wrestling

Steel Cage Match Announced For Next Week's WWE Raw

Bayley and Becky Lynch will finally do battle inside a steel cage on next week's edition of WWE Raw... allegedly. This would be the second time the two former women's champions have been booked to ...

6 Ups & 6 Downs From WWE Raw (30 Jan - Review)

Monday nights in the Carlson household are reserved for viewing Raw -- for better or worse. Report: WWE "Scoffed At" THIS Divisive Royal Rumble 2023 Moment New ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Steel
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Steel Steel Cage Match Becky Lynch