WWE: Lo Steel Cage Match tra Becky Lynch e Bayley si terrà nel prossimo episodio di Raw (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) Becky Lynch e Bayley si sarebbero dovute affrontare in uno Steel Cage Match in occasione di Raw XXX, tuttavia il Match è saltato a causa del brutale attacco subito da The Man per mano del Damage CTRL a pochi attimi dal suono della campanella. Il conto in sospeso tra le due verrà regolato settimana prossima a Raw, dopo gli eventi accaduti ieri notte la WWE ha ufficializzato lo Steel Cage Match tra Becky Lynch e Bayley. Ecco nel dettaglio cos’è accaduto nell’intenso segmento tra le due rivali che si è tenuto nell’episodio di Raw di ieri notte. I mind games di Becky Lynch funzionano, Bayley è ...Leggi su zonawrestling
The Champ is Here: WWE® 2K23 is Even Stronger with John Cena at the Helm...action - packed WarGames makes its debut in WWE 2K23 and delivers heart - pounding 3v3 and 4v4 single player or multiplayer mayhem inside two side - by - side rings, surrounded by a double - steel ...
WWE, il report di Crown Jewel 2022: Logan Paul mette in difficoltà Roman Reings (ma perde)... che sta andando avanti già da diversi anni, tra la WWE e il governo saudita. Crown Jewel 2022 si ... Il terzo match è stato tra Drew McIntyre e Karrion Kross nello Steel Cage Match . I due hanno tenuto ...
WWE: Perché lo Steel Cage Match tra Becky Lynch e Bayley a WWE Raw XXX non si è svolto Zona Wrestling
RAW 30th Anniversary 23-01-2023 - Risultati Live WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
Chi avrebbe dovuto vincere lo Steel Cage match di Raw 30 L ... World Wrestling
Becky Lynch vs Bayley: lo Steel Cage si farà nel prossimo RAW The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE: Salta la riunione di famiglia della Bloodline a RAW XXX, i nuovi piani prevedono un processo a Zayn Zona Wrestling
Steel Cage Match Announced For Next Week's WWE RawBayley and Becky Lynch will finally do battle inside a steel cage on next week's edition of WWE Raw... allegedly. This would be the second time the two former women's champions have been booked to ...
6 Ups & 6 Downs From WWE Raw (30 Jan - Review)Monday nights in the Carlson household are reserved for viewing Raw -- for better or worse. Report: WWE "Scoffed At" THIS Divisive Royal Rumble 2023 Moment New ...
WWE SteelSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Steel