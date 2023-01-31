Incendio Pescara : fiamme e paura in via TrentoUcraina : Francia e Australia forniranno proiettili d’artiglieriaCondannati a 10 anni perché ballavano in piazza in Iran Natasha Johnston muore a 28 anni sbranata da otto caniSparatoria Frosinone : morto un 18enne davanti un barCaso ginnastica: procura deferisce Maccarani, ora processo, cosa ...Controller Wireless per Xbox – Deep Pink disponibile domani Fabio Mancini, volto iconico della moda, all'incontro con gli ...7 Wonders Edifice - nuova espansioneRiot Games - novità per il Circuito TormentaUltime Blog

Voices of War La voce di Hanna Mykolajivna | profuga di Serebrjanka | Quella notte ho deciso di andar via

Voices War
Voices of War. La voce di Hanna Mykolajivna, profuga di Serebrjanka: "Quella notte ho deciso di andar via" (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) Nella sua città, nella regione di Donec’k, "forse ci sono rimasti dieci-quindici anziani, ci sono ancora i volontari ad aiutarli. Ieri ho chiamato un amico che nel 2014 ci aveva dato una mano a sistemare il tetto. Dice che porterà via tutti, perché da un mese sono senz’acqua, elettricità e cibo"
