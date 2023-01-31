Vesta Taps Shimon Steinmetz as Chief Financial Officer (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) Growth leadership and technology market expert hired to lead company's global Financial operations and corporate development strategies ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Vesta, a leading global transaction guarantee platform for online purchases, today announced the hiring of corporate transformation leader, Shimon Steinmetz, as Chief Financial Officer. Steinmetz brings over 20 years of experience partnering with management teams and private equity investors to boost operational performance and maximize stakeholder value. Most recently, Steinmetz was a Senior Director at Alvarez & Marsal in the CFO Services & Transformation practice, where he specialized in helping clients tackle their most complex business issues to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
