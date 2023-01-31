Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed - oggi il primo DLC gratuitoIL TRAILER DI DESTINY 2: L'ECLISSI E I NUOVI OGGETTI ESOTICIBOOMSTER special edition di Teufel firmato Fabio WibmerCyberpunk 2077 più veloce che mai grazie al DLSS 3Con eFootball i fan possono rappresentare la propria squadra del cuoreSan Valentino: la tua storia d'amore è da cinema con XGIMIMEDION - nuovi NOTEBOOK GAMING con GPU RTX 4000Incendio Pescara : fiamme e paura in via TrentoUcraina : Francia e Australia forniranno proiettili d’artiglieriaCondannati a 10 anni perché ballavano in piazza in IranUltime Blog

Vesta Taps Shimon Steinmetz as Chief Financial Officer

Vesta Taps
Vesta Taps Shimon Steinmetz as Chief Financial Officer (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) Growth leadership and technology market expert hired to lead company's global Financial operations and corporate development strategies ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Vesta, a leading global transaction guarantee platform for online purchases, today announced the hiring of corporate transformation leader, Shimon Steinmetz, as Chief Financial Officer. Steinmetz brings over 20 years of experience partnering with management teams and private equity investors to boost operational performance and maximize stakeholder value. Most recently, Steinmetz was a Senior Director at Alvarez & Marsal in the CFO Services & Transformation practice, where he specialized in helping clients tackle their most complex business issues to ...
