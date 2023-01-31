Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 rankings (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) NEW DELHI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Vedanta Aluminium, one of the world's top producers of Aluminium, moves into 2nd spot in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world rankings for the Aluminium industry for assessment period FY 21-22. This makes Vedanta Aluminium the second most sustainable Aluminium producer in the world. The company moved up two spots from the previous 4th rank globally, in the FY 20-21 assessment. Vedanta Aluminium scored high on most aspects of Environment, Social and Governance criteria, including Cybersecurity, Environment Reporting, Environmental Policy & Management Systems, Labor Practice Indicators, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vedanta Aluminium, one of the world's top producers of Aluminium, moves into 2nd spot in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world rankings for the Aluminium industry for assessment period FY 21-22. This makes Vedanta Aluminium the second most sustainable Aluminium producer in the world. The company moved up two spots from the previous 4th rank globally, in the FY 20-21 assessment. Vedanta Aluminium scored high on most aspects of Environment, Social and Governance criteria, including Cybersecurity, Environment Reporting, Environmental Policy & Management Systems, Labor Practice Indicators, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Detect Technologies announces global agreement with VedantaVedanta Resources Limited is a globally diversified natural resources company and is among the top producers of major commodities, including zinc - lead - silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, ...
Detect Technologies announces global agreement with VedantaVedanta Resources Limited is a globally diversified natural resources company and is among the top producers of major commodities, including zinc - lead - silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, ...
Nuovi investimenti per il miliardario indiano Gautam Adani Benzinga Italia
Non è solo acciaio il business indiano che brilla in città Il Foglio
Journey To The Savage Planet | ecco la data d'uscita per PS5 e ... Zazoom Blog
Mercato globale Micobiome umana 2023 per crescita industriale ... DigitaleSiciliana
Tendenze di mercato, crescita, opportunità, analisi del settore ... DigitaleSiciliana
Webinar: A Look Ahead at 2023 with Chris Doornbos on Feb. 2E3 LITHIUM LTD. , Alberta's leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, is inviting investors and interested parties to join Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium, at a ...
Buy Vedanta, target price Rs 540: Emkay Global Financial ServicesVedanta, incorporated in the year 1965, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 123745.56 Crore) operating in Diversified sector.
Vedanta AluminiumSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vedanta Aluminium