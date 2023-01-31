Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index DJSI 2022 rankings

(Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) NEW DELHI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/, one of the world's top producers of, moves into 2nd spot in the S&P Dow) worldfor theindustry for assessment period FY 21-22. This makesthe second most sustainableproducer in the world. The company moved up two spots from the previous 4th rank globally, in the FY 20-21 assessment.scored high on most aspects of Environment, Social and Governance criteria, including Cybersecurity, Environment Reporting, Environmental Policy & Management Systems, Labor Practice Indicators, ...

Resources Limited is a globally diversified natural resources company and is among the top producers of major commodities, including zinc - lead - silver, iron ore, steel, copper,, ...Resources Limited is a globally diversified natural resources company and is among the top producers of major commodities, including zinc - lead - silver, iron ore, steel, copper,, ...

Nuovi investimenti per il miliardario indiano Gautam Adani Benzinga Italia

Non è solo acciaio il business indiano che brilla in città Il Foglio

Journey To The Savage Planet | ecco la data d'uscita per PS5 e ... Zazoom Blog

Mercato globale Micobiome umana 2023 per crescita industriale ... DigitaleSiciliana

Tendenze di mercato, crescita, opportunità, analisi del settore ... DigitaleSiciliana

E3 LITHIUM LTD. , Alberta's leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, is inviting investors and interested parties to join Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium, at a ...Vedanta, incorporated in the year 1965, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 123745.56 Crore) operating in Diversified sector.