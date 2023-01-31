TiNDLE DEBUTS INTO RETAIL - RAPIDLY EXPANDING INTO NEW CHANNELS, INCLUDING 6,000 GROCERY STORES AND ONLINE CHEF-CURATED MEAL KITS (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Next Gen Foods – the makers of TiNDLE – announce today the official debut of its line of six new RETAIL products, marking the first time that consumers in Germany and the United States can trial the popular plant-based chicken for convenient, at-home cooking. In Germany, the EDEKA Group's EDEKA and Netto STORES will be the first to bring TiNDLE to market, launching in over 6,000 locations this week, making it one of the largest RETAIL DEBUTS of a plant-based meat brand. In the US, consumers can order the new direct-to-consumer MEAL KITS, CURATED by CHEF Chad Rosenthal, exclusively through ecommerce marketplace Goldbelly. TiNDLE is a delicious and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
