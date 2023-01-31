The UAE and France agree to form bilateral partnership to focus on the decarbonization of hard-to-abate (HTA) industries (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate for COP28, and Chairman of Masdar, yesterday conferred with His Excellency Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, as part of the French Minister's visit to the United Arab Emirates. In the perspective of the COP28 climate change conference, the UAE and France have agreed to launch a bilateral program that combines French and Emirati expertise to develop commercial and investable opportunities to accelerate clean energy development, notably in the decarbonization of hard-to-abate (HTA) industries, including clean hydrogen solutions for mobility. The initiative ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate for COP28, and Chairman of Masdar, yesterday conferred with His Excellency Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, as part of the French Minister's visit to the United Arab Emirates. In the perspective of the COP28 climate change conference, the UAE and France have agreed to launch a bilateral program that combines French and Emirati expertise to develop commercial and investable opportunities to accelerate clean energy development, notably in the decarbonization of hard-to-abate (HTA) industries, including clean hydrogen solutions for mobility. The initiative ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Construction Equipment Rental Market will value USD 150.2 billion by 2030 : GreyViewsK., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia. The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. In order to support high - level industrial ...
Top US Treasury official to warn UAE, Turkey over sanctions evasionThe post Top US Treasury official to warn UAE, Turkey over sanctions evasion appeared first on AML Intelligence . pappa2200 Condividi: Twitter Facebook Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...
L'UAE Team ADQ parteciperà al First Women's UAE Tour 2023
UAE Tour Donne 2023, 13 WorldTour e due italiane tra le 20 squadre al via SpazioCiclismo
SVELATI IL PERCORSO E LE MAGLIE DELLA PRIMA EDIZIONE ... TUTTOBICIWEB.it
Central Bank of the UAE, attività estere in aumento dello 0,41 ... Agenzia stampa degli Emirati
Il consiglio aziendale di alto livello UAE - Francia tiene la prima ...
Ciclismo, Luperini prima donna ds di una squadra maschile: «Col Team Corratec lanceremo talenti». Ed è pronto l'esordio al GiroQuando correva era stata soprannominata Pantanina per la sua grande abilità in salita. Scesa dalla bici, Fabiana Luperini ha un compito davvero importante: guidare la sua squadra, il Team ...
F4 UAE | Kuwait #2 2023: Ugo Ugochukwu e James Wharton conquistano le due pole positionDaniele Botticelli | Le qualifiche della F4 UAE per il secondo round in programma al Kuwait Motor Town, valido per il terzo round del campionato 2023, hanno ...
The UAESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The UAE