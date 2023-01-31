Caso ginnastica: procura deferisce Maccarani, ora processo, cosa ...Controller Wireless per Xbox – Deep Pink disponibile domani Fabio Mancini, volto iconico della moda, all'incontro con gli ...7 Wonders Edifice - nuova espansioneRiot Games - novità per il Circuito TormentaZelina Vega sale sul ring in Street Fighter 6TP-Link sensori smart Tapo disponibili in Italia Cicaboom Elastikorps Masters of the UniverseDead Space RecensioneWorld War Z Aftermath Horde Mode XL RecensioneUltime Blog

The Pinkerton: Jason Bateman regista di un western sci-fi per Warner Bros. e Bad Robot (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) Il protagonista di Ozark sarà regista e produttore esecutivo di The Pinkerton, un ibrido tra un western e un sci-fi realizzato da Warner Bros e Bad Robot. Nuovo ingaggio dietro alla macchina da presa per Jason Bateman. L'attore vincitore di numerosi Emmy dirigerà The Pinkerton, un ibrido tra un western e un sci-fi realizzato da Warner Bros e Bad Robot (compagnia di J.J. Abrams). Bateman sarà anche produttore esecutivo assieme a Michael Costigan. I Pinkerton erano un'agenzia di sicurezza e investigazione privata fondata negli Stati Uniti dallo scozzese Allan Pinkerton nel 1850. Pinkerton divenne famoso ...
Il protagonista di Ozark sarà regista e produttore esecutivo di The Pinkerton, un ibrido tra un western e un sci-fi realizzato da Warner Bros e Bad Robot.

Bad Robot's long-in-the-works revenge thriller has just enlisted Jason Bateman to sit in the film's director's chair.
