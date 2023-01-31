Cyberpunk 2077 più veloce che mai grazie al DLSS 3Con eFootball i fan possono rappresentare la propria squadra del cuoreSan Valentino: la tua storia d'amore è da cinema con XGIMIMEDION - nuovi NOTEBOOK GAMING con GPU RTX 4000Incendio Pescara : fiamme e paura in via TrentoUcraina : Francia e Australia forniranno proiettili d’artiglieriaCondannati a 10 anni perché ballavano in piazza in Iran Natasha Johnston muore a 28 anni sbranata da otto caniSparatoria Frosinone : morto un 18enne davanti un barCaso ginnastica: procura deferisce Maccarani, ora processo, cosa ...Ultime Blog

Nobu Hospitality Announces Nobu Hotel | Restaurant | and Residences Al Marjan Island Underscoring Its Regional Presence

Nobu Hospitality Announces Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Al Marjan Island Underscoring Its Regional Presence (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) - NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Nobu Hospitality, the luxury lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, has signed a management agreement with Enevoria Development FZ-LLC, to develop the Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. This is the brand's second Hotel and residence development in the UAE following the announcement of Abu Dhabi in late 2022. The Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences shall be located on the pristine Al Marjan Island, offering over 7.8 km of unspoiled ...
