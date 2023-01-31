Nobu Hospitality Announces Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Al Marjan Island Underscoring Its Regional Presence (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) - NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Nobu Hospitality, the luxury lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, has signed a management agreement with Enevoria Development FZ-LLC, to develop the Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. This is the brand's second Hotel and residence development in the UAE following the announcement of Abu Dhabi in late 2022. The Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences shall be located on the pristine Al Marjan Island, offering over 7.8 km of unspoiled ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GigNet Announces Agreement to Provide AVA Resort Cancun With Advanced BroadbandAVA is a newly introduced luxury resort brand by RCD Hotels, the hospitality group known for Hard Rock Hotels, Eden Roc Resorts, and Nobu Hotels. This new RCD property is an exciting addition to the ...
Nobu Hospitality Continues to Expand Global Footprint in 2023NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Nobu Hospitality will open five new hotels in 2023, including Rome, Marrakech, Atlantic City, San Sebastián, and Toronto. With recent announcements of Bangkok and Abu Dhabi, the 32 nd property to join ...
