Jeffrey Dean Morgan sarà nella seconda stagione di Invincible? (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, e l'account Twitter di Invincible, hanno annunciato l'entrata nel cast dello show, giunto alla sua seconda stagione, dell'attore volto di Negan in The Walking Dead? Sembra che Jeffrey Dean Morgan sia pronto per una nuova avventura. L'attore, attraverso i profili social, potrebbe infatti aver annunciato il suo coinvolgimento nella seconda stagione di Invincible. Come riportato da ComicBookMovie, la star di The Walking Dead e Supernatural Jeffrey Dean Morgan, ha pubblicato sul suo profilo Instagram un'immagine che lo ritrae con due volumi della serie, accompagnata dalla didascalia: "Leggendo un po'. ...
