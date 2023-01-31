Incendio Pescara : fiamme e paura in via TrentoUcraina : Francia e Australia forniranno proiettili d’artiglieriaCondannati a 10 anni perché ballavano in piazza in Iran Natasha Johnston muore a 28 anni sbranata da otto caniSparatoria Frosinone : morto un 18enne davanti un barCaso ginnastica: procura deferisce Maccarani, ora processo, cosa ...Controller Wireless per Xbox – Deep Pink disponibile domani Fabio Mancini, volto iconico della moda, all'incontro con gli ...7 Wonders Edifice - nuova espansioneRiot Games - novità per il Circuito TormentaUltime Blog

Human Rights Watch contro l' esercito ucraino | ' Non dovete usare mine antiuomo solo perché lo fa anche Mosca'

Human Rights Watch contro l'esercito ucraino: 'Non dovete usare mine antiuomo solo perché lo fa anche Mosca' (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) Human Rights Watch (Hrw) ha invitato le autorità ucraine a indagare sull'uso da parte del suo esercito di mine antiuomo che sono state disperse dentro e intorno a Izyum, nella regione di Kharkiv, nel ...
Human Rights Watch contro l'esercito ucraino: 'Non dovete usare mine antiuomo solo perché lo fa anche Mosca'

