Highlights Budapest-Conegliano, Champions League femminile 2023 volley (VIDEO) (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di Vasas Obuda Budapest-A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano, partita valevole per la quinta giornata della Pool A di Cev Champions League femminile 2022/2023 di volley. Le venete proseguono a punteggio pieno e battono anche le ungheresi, che invece rimangono a secco di vittorie: 1-3 (17-25, 25-22, 21-25, 18-25) il risultato finale. Di seguito i momenti salienti del match. FORMULA E REGOLAMENTO: CHI PASSA IL TURNO TUTTI I RISULTATI E LE CLASSIFICHE SportFace.
