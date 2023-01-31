Carbon footprint reporting and reduction made easy with Plan Be Eco

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) WARSAW, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/While C-level executives discuss taking climate action to improve the company's reputation and save money, small business owners worry they don't have the right resources to meetregulations. Entrepreneurs need rights tools. According to UN baked SME Climate Hub, 68% of small business owners worry they don't have the right resources to take climate action. Lack of knowledge, money, and time are the primary causes SMEs lag behind in the sustainability race. "Westandard-compliantcalculation andaccessible to all business owners regardless of their budgets. CuttingemissionsBe Eco is time and ...