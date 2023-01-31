Bridgerton 3 | la terza stagione nel 2023

Come riportato lo scorso maggio, l'attrice Ruby Stokes esce dal cast e sarà sostituita da Hannah Dodd ( Anatomy of a Scandal ) nel ruolo della sorella Francesca. Lastagione dovrebbe ...'Ooo… purtroppo non sarò nellastagione di. Potenzialmente in futuro. Ma sì, per quanto riguarda la stagione 3, sono solo entusiasta di poterla guardare come spettatrice", ha ...

Bridgerton 3, Phoebe Dynevor non sarà nella terza stagione della serie Netflix! Everyeye Serie TV

Bridgerton: Daphne non tornerà nella stagione 3 ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV

Bridgerton 3: anche Phoebe Dynevor abbandona il cast della serie ... Movieplayer

Che fine ha fatto la terza stagione di Bridgerton Today.it

Bridgerton 3, l'uscita della terza stagione è stata rinviata Cosmopolitan

Bridgerton 3 farà a meno di Phoebe Dynevor: dopo il Duca, anche Daphne non apparirà più nella serie tv Netflix.L'attrice, che interpreta Daphne in Bridgerton, ha confermato la notizia in una sua recente intervista. Ecco le sue parole.