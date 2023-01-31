Incendio Pescara : fiamme e paura in via TrentoUcraina : Francia e Australia forniranno proiettili d’artiglieriaCondannati a 10 anni perché ballavano in piazza in Iran Natasha Johnston muore a 28 anni sbranata da otto caniSparatoria Frosinone : morto un 18enne davanti un barCaso ginnastica: procura deferisce Maccarani, ora processo, cosa ...Controller Wireless per Xbox – Deep Pink disponibile domani Fabio Mancini, volto iconico della moda, all'incontro con gli ...7 Wonders Edifice - nuova espansioneRiot Games - novità per il Circuito TormentaUltime Blog

Appian Releases Connected Underwriting to Equip Insurers with Speed and Precision

Appian Releases
Appian Releases Connected Underwriting to Equip Insurers with Speed and Precision (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) The prebuilt solution empowers Insurers to reduce time to quote, minimise risk, improve profitability, and elevate the customer experience LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the availability of Appian Connected Underwriting. Built on the Appian Platform, Connected Underwriting empowers Insurers to accelerate the Underwriting process and improve customer experience. The solution uses Appian's process automation, data fabric, and low-code architecture to rapidly unify data from disparate sources, optimise workflow, and reduce the time to quote new policies. "Carefully leveraging data and technology supports underwriters in making better, more intuitive decisions. ...
