Appian Releases Connected Underwriting to Equip Insurers with Speed and Precision (Di martedì 31 gennaio 2023) The prebuilt solution empowers Insurers to reduce time to quote, minimise risk, improve profitability, and elevate the customer experience LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the availability of Appian Connected Underwriting. Built on the Appian Platform, Connected Underwriting empowers Insurers to accelerate the Underwriting process and improve customer experience. The solution uses Appian's process automation, data fabric, and low-code architecture to rapidly unify data from disparate sources, optimise workflow, and reduce the time to quote new policies. "Carefully leveraging data and technology supports underwriters in making better, more intuitive decisions. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the availability of Appian Connected Underwriting. Built on the Appian Platform, Connected Underwriting empowers Insurers to accelerate the Underwriting process and improve customer experience. The solution uses Appian's process automation, data fabric, and low-code architecture to rapidly unify data from disparate sources, optimise workflow, and reduce the time to quote new policies. "Carefully leveraging data and technology supports underwriters in making better, more intuitive decisions. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Survey Reveals Dutch Companies ESG Aspirations Constrained By Data Silos and Fragmented ProcessesLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/survey - reveals - dutch - companies - esg - aspirations - ...
Appian è stata nominata Leader nel Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® 2023 di Everest GroupLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news - releases/appian - e - stata - nominata - leader - nel - process - orchestration ...
Appian lancia Connected Underwriting per offrire velocità e ... Benzinga Italia
Appian, il low-code è solo una parte della storia… Industria Italiana
Appian: “Portare l’automazione a un nuovo livello Si può con un ... ZeroUno
Paolo Del Brocco e il listino "luminoso" di 01 Distribution - Rai Cinema ComingSoon.it
ServiceNow Quebec, machine learning e intelligenza artificiale TechFromTheNet
All new SMART Board QX Pro Series and World-First Partnerships Set the Stage for Better Collaborative Hybrid WorkThe highly anticipated QX Pro series features industry-leading touch and inking and an intuitive walk-up-and-use embedded experience for the modern hybrid workplaceSMART also announces partnership and ...
JD Shop Now Sales Increased 90% During Chinese Spring FestivalJD Shop Now released the "2023 Report of on-demand Consumption in Spring Festival." During the Chinese Spring Festival, JD Shop Now sales have increased by 90% compared to the Spring Festival last ...
Appian ReleasesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Appian Releases