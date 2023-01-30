Dead Space RecensioneWorld War Z Aftermath Horde Mode XL RecensioneEnergia e bollette: come risparmiare passando al mercato liberoTOTY: EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA IL 12° UOMOMioDottore svela le malattie più cercate dagli italiani nel 2022DEAD SPACE ORA DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuovo Weeny Issi Rally per un periodo limitatoYahoo, Instagram e Microsoft sono tra i preferiti dai criminali ...BE COMICS 2023 TORNA A PADOVA GeForce NOW - Il DLSS 3 potenzia ultimi titoliUltime Blog

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Disney cancella la serie dopo due stagioni

The Mysterious
The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney cancella la serie dopo due stagioni (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) Disney+ ha cancellato la serie d’avventura mystery coming-of-age The Mysterious Benedict Society dopo due sole stagioni. Il tutto è stato recentemente confermato dal co-creatore dello show Tony Hale mediante il suo account twitter. Hale ha espresso la sua gratitudine nei confronti delle persone che hanno reso possibile la realizzazione dello show, descrivendo la sua esperienza di lavoro sulla serie come “davvero speciale” e “stimolante per la vita“. Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of THE Mysterious Benedict Society’s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of ...
La Misteriosa Accademia dei Giovani Geni: Disney+ cancella la serie dopo due stagioni

