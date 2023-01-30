7 Wonders Edifice - nuova espansioneRiot Games - novità per il Circuito TormentaZelina Vega sale sul ring in Street Fighter 6TP-Link sensori smart Tapo disponibili in Italia Cicaboom Elastikorps Masters of the UniverseDead Space RecensioneWorld War Z Aftermath Horde Mode XL RecensioneEnergia e bollette: come risparmiare passando al mercato liberoTOTY: EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA IL 12° UOMOMioDottore svela le malattie più cercate dagli italiani nel 2022Ultime Blog

Syntach AB announces €17.5M in Blended Funding, Names Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg as New CEO, and Appoints Cansel Isikli as VP of RA/Q (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) LUND, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Swedish medtech startup Syntach AB has been awarded up to €15 million in equity financing by European Innovation Council (EIC) for the development of the Syntach Cardiac Support System, a breakthrough device for patients with heart failure. This approval follows the award of a €2.5 million grant from the EIC announced by Syntach AB in December 2021 and constitutes the equity portion of the up to €17.5 million of Blended finance under the EIC Accelerator program. the Company also appointed Patrick N.J. Schnegelsberg as Chief Executive Officer to accelerate the development of Syntach's innovative minimally invasive support system for heart failure patients. The EIC Accelerator is a Funding program for pioneering ...
