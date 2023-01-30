7 Wonders Edifice - nuova espansioneRiot Games - novità per il Circuito TormentaZelina Vega sale sul ring in Street Fighter 6TP-Link sensori smart Tapo disponibili in Italia Cicaboom Elastikorps Masters of the UniverseDead Space RecensioneWorld War Z Aftermath Horde Mode XL RecensioneEnergia e bollette: come risparmiare passando al mercato liberoTOTY: EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA IL 12° UOMOMioDottore svela le malattie più cercate dagli italiani nel 2022Ultime Blog

Stemline Therapeutics | a subsidiary of Menarini Group | Receives U S FDA Approval for ORSERDUTM elacestrant as the First and Only Treatment Specifically Indicated for Patients with ESR1 Mutations in ER+ | HER2- Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer

Stemline Therapeutics
Stemline Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Menarini Group, Receives U.S. FDA Approval for ORSERDUTM (elacestrant) as the First and Only Treatment Specifically Indicated for Patients with ESR1 Mutations in ER+, HER2- Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer

The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a leading Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ORSERDU for the Treatment of postmenopausal women or adult men, with ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer with disease progression following at least one line of endocrine therapy. Stemline Therapeutics ("Stemline"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, headquartered in New York and focused on bringing transformational ...
