Stemline Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Menarini Group, Receives U.S. FDA Approval for ORSERDUTM (elacestrant) as the First and Only Treatment Specifically Indicated for Patients with ESR1 Mutations in ER+, HER2- Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) - FLORENCE, Italy and NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a leading Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ORSERDU for the Treatment of postmenopausal women or adult men, with ER+, HER2-, ESR1-mutated Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer with disease progression following at least one line of endocrine therapy. Stemline Therapeutics ("Stemline"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, headquartered in New York and focused on bringing transformational ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Menarini Group Presents Updated Results from Pivotal Phase 3 EMERALD Trial at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) that ...FLORENCE, Italy, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Menarini Group ("Menarini"), a privately held Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics ("Stemline"), a wholly - owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, will present additional data from the Phase 3 EMERALD study (NCT03778931) of elacestrant, an investigational oral ...
Karyopharm and Menarini Group Announce Orphan Medicinal Product Designation from the European Commission for Selinexor for the Treatment of ...Stemline Therapeutics B. V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Menarini, is leading all commercialization activities in Europe. "We are very pleased to receive orphan medicinal product designation from ...
