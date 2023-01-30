Caso ginnastica: procura deferisce Maccarani, ora processo, cosa ...Controller Wireless per Xbox – Deep Pink disponibile domani Fabio Mancini, volto iconico della moda, all'incontro con gli ...7 Wonders Edifice - nuova espansioneRiot Games - novità per il Circuito TormentaZelina Vega sale sul ring in Street Fighter 6TP-Link sensori smart Tapo disponibili in Italia Cicaboom Elastikorps Masters of the UniverseDead Space RecensioneWorld War Z Aftermath Horde Mode XL RecensioneUltime Blog

Phoebe Dynevor non ci sarà in Bridgerton 3 | dopo il Duca anche Daphne lascia

Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor non ci sarà in Bridgerton 3, dopo il Duca anche Daphne lascia (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) Bridgerton 3 farà a meno di un altro membro del cast. Phoebe Dynevor, che ha interpretato la dolce Daphne Bridgerton durante le prime due stagioni della serie tv Netflix sulla Regency Era, non apparirà nella terza stagione. L’attrice stessa ha confermato la notizia la scorsa settimana durante un’intervista al Sundance Film Festival, dove stava promuovendo il suo nuovo film Fair Play. “Purtroppo non sono nella terza stagione”, ha detto Phoebe Dynevor a Screen Rant , aggiungendo che potrebbe “possibilmente” tornare nelle stagioni future. Nel frattempo, dice di essere “solo entusiasta di guardare la terza stagione come spettatrice”. L’uscita di scena di Phoebe Dynevor segue quella di Regé-Jean Page, alias il ...
