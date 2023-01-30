Phoebe Dynevor non ci sarà in Bridgerton 3, dopo il Duca anche Daphne lascia (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) Bridgerton 3 farà a meno di un altro membro del cast. Phoebe Dynevor, che ha interpretato la dolce Daphne Bridgerton durante le prime due stagioni della serie tv Netflix sulla Regency Era, non apparirà nella terza stagione. L’attrice stessa ha confermato la notizia la scorsa settimana durante un’intervista al Sundance Film Festival, dove stava promuovendo il suo nuovo film Fair Play. “Purtroppo non sono nella terza stagione”, ha detto Phoebe Dynevor a Screen Rant , aggiungendo che potrebbe “possibilmente” tornare nelle stagioni future. Nel frattempo, dice di essere “solo entusiasta di guardare la terza stagione come spettatrice”. L’uscita di scena di Phoebe Dynevor segue quella di Regé-Jean Page, alias il ...Leggi su optimagazine
