LUNAGROUP CHARTER TRIPLES ITS REVENUE DURING ITS SECOND YEAR IN OPERATION

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) - GENEVA, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the commercialdivision of Luna Aviation Group, exceed $15m annualin itsof, 2022, organising 311 passenger flights representing 3 times 2021's business activity. "We are delighted to see our groupactivity reaching 10% of our global business volume under the direction of Rémi Aubin based in Paris," noted Eymeric Segard, Luna Aviation Group CEO. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9136751-/ "Considering the post pandemic ...