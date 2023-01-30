IDLE Signs Letter of Intent for Reverse Takeover with Artificial Intelligence Company (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) ?VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
IDLE LIFESTYLE INC. ("IDLE" or the "Company") (CSE: IDLE.X) (FSE: 99L.F) (OTC: IDLSF) (formerly Poda Holdings, Inc.) is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Ultron Capital Corp. ("Ultron"), dated January 25, 2023 (the "LOI") setting out the initial proposed terms and conditions pursuant to which the Company and Ultron will effect a business combination that will result in a Reverse Takeover of the Company by the shareholders of Ultron (the "Proposed Transaction"). The entity resulting from the Proposed Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer") will continue to carry on the business of Ultron as an
