Energy Act for Ukraine Foundation and Menlo Electric will donate photovoltaic installations for Ukrainian schools and hospitals

Energy Act
Energy Act for Ukraine Foundation and Menlo Electric will donate photovoltaic installations for Ukrainian schools and hospitals (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The cooperation aims at protecting schools and hospitals from power supply interruptions caused by ongoing missile attacks on Ukraine's Energy infrastructure. Both organizations are looking for partners to contribute to the 100RESforschools and 50RESforhospitals programs, in which 150 institutions are to be equipped with solar and storage solutions.  Energy Act for Ukraine Foundation and Menlo Electric, photovoltaic components distributor, will jointly develop solar and storage installations for schools and hospitals in Ukraine. In the first phase of ...
