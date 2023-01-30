Enapter AG wins major order from South Korea

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) BERLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02), together with its partner YEST, has received anfor the delivery of two AEM electrolysers with a total capacity of 2 megawatts. The systems will be used in a 12.5 MW hydrogen pilot project on Jeju Island. The demonstration project is supported by then Ministry of Industry and Trade (Motie) with 62 billionn won (43.3 million US dollars) and aims to investigate and compare hydrogen production with different electrolysis technologies. Among the five companies selected for the project,AG is the only technology supplierGermany or Europe. The systems supplied are expected to ...