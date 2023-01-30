Enapter AG wins major order from South Korea (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) BERLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02), together with its partner YEST, has received an order from South Korea for the delivery of two AEM electrolysers with a total capacity of 2 megawatts. The systems will be used in a 12.5 MW hydrogen pilot project on Jeju Island. The demonstration project is supported by the South Korean Ministry of Industry and Trade (Motie) with 62 billion South Korean won (43.3 million US dollars) and aims to investigate and compare hydrogen production with different electrolysis technologies. Among the five companies selected for the project, Enapter AG is the only technology supplier from Germany or Europe. The systems supplied are expected to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
