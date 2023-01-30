Dead Space RecensioneWorld War Z Aftermath Horde Mode XL RecensioneEnergia e bollette: come risparmiare passando al mercato liberoTOTY: EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA IL 12° UOMOMioDottore svela le malattie più cercate dagli italiani nel 2022DEAD SPACE ORA DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuovo Weeny Issi Rally per un periodo limitatoYahoo, Instagram e Microsoft sono tra i preferiti dai criminali ...BE COMICS 2023 TORNA A PADOVA GeForce NOW - Il DLSS 3 potenzia ultimi titoliUltime Blog

Enapter AG wins major order from South Korea (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) BERLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02), together with its partner YEST, has received an order from South Korea for the delivery of two AEM electrolysers with a total capacity of 2 megawatts. The systems will be used in a 12.5 MW hydrogen pilot project on Jeju Island. The demonstration project is supported by the South Korean Ministry of Industry and Trade (Motie) with 62 billion South Korean won (43.3 million US dollars) and aims to investigate and compare hydrogen production with different electrolysis technologies. Among the five companies selected for the project, Enapter AG is the only technology supplier from Germany or Europe. The systems supplied are expected to ...
