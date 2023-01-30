Dubai: McIlroy batte il 'grande nemico' Reed (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) Rory McIlroy si è tolto il massimo della soddisfazione: prima gara del 2023 e prima vittoria. Ma soprattutto il grande battuto è il suo "nemico" Patrick Reed. Con due due birdie nelle ultime buche, il ...Leggi su gazzetta
Golf - McIlroy re di Dubai - Sport - Altri Sport - quotidiano.net
Golf - DP World Tour : McIlroy vince il “Dubai Hero Desert Classic”
Golf : Rory McIlroy s’impone da campione all’Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2023
Golf - Rory McIlroy vola al comando dell’Hero Dubai Desert Classic ad un round dal termine
Desert Classic a Dubai : ci sono i Molinari e Migliozzi. Lite McIlroy - Reed
Golf - DP World Tour : Molinari e Migliozzi in campo al Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy l’uomo da battee
Dubai: McIlroy batte il 'grande nemico' ReedRory McIlroy si è tolto il massimo della soddisfazione: prima gara del 2023 e prima vittoria. Ma ... Con due due birdie nelle ultime buche, il numero 1 del mondo ha vinto a Dubai l'Hero Desert Classic - ...
Golf, McIlroy re di Dubai - Sport - Altri Sport - quotidiano.netIl nordirlandese è tornato alla vittoria nella seconda gara delle Rolex Series europee. Italiani fuori al ...
Golf, McIlroy vince all'ultima buca il Dubai Hero Desert Classic. VIDEO Sky Sport
Golf, McIlroy re di Dubai - Sport - Altri Sport - quotidiano.net QUOTIDIANO NAZIONALE
Golf, Rory McIlroy vola al comando dell'Hero Dubai Desert Classic ad un round dalla conclusione OA Sport
McIlroy vola in testa a Dubai e avvicina il tris Agenzia ANSA
Dubai: McIlroy batte il "grande nemico" Reed La Gazzetta dello Sport
Rory McIlroy holds off Patrick Reed challenge to win Dubai Desert Classic thriller after LIV disputeRory McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic after finishing with back-to-back birdies to pip Patrick Reed to the trophy. World No. 1 McIlroy and Reed were involved in a dispute at the start of the ...
Looking ahead to transfer deadline day2023 Everton name former Burnley boss Dyche as manager McIlroy beats Reed to win Dubai Desert Classic Thomas settles HIV legal case with ex-partner Novak Djokovic says winning a 10th Australian Open ...
Dubai McIlroySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dubai McIlroy