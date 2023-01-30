ClariMed, Inc Launches Integrated Medical Device Services Partner (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) Company Attracts Top Medical Products & Services Executive and Acquires Leading Human Factors Provider WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ClariMed, Inc., today announced the launch of the first MedTech Services Partner to take an Integrated, human-centric approach to Medical product development. The Company also announced today the acquisition of San Jose-based UserWise, LLC, and the appointment of Kelley Kendle as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors. The Company was formed in Partnership with NaviMed Capital, a private investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. ClariMed was formed to meet the MedTech industry's growing need for an Integrated ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ClariMed, Inc., today announced the launch of the first MedTech Services Partner to take an Integrated, human-centric approach to Medical product development. The Company also announced today the acquisition of San Jose-based UserWise, LLC, and the appointment of Kelley Kendle as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors. The Company was formed in Partnership with NaviMed Capital, a private investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. ClariMed was formed to meet the MedTech industry's growing need for an Integrated ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ALL STARS - L’evento Local Page
ClariMed, Inc Launches Integrated Medical Device Services PartnerClariMed, Inc., today announced the launch of the first MedTech services partner to take an integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development. The Company also announced today the ...
ClariMed IncSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ClariMed Inc