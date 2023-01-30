ClariMed | Inc Launches Integrated Medical Device Services Partner

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) Company Attracts TopProducts &Executive and Acquires Leading Human Factors Provider WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/, Inc., today announced the launch of the first MedTechto take an, human-centric approach toproduct development. The Company also announced today the acquisition of San Jose-based UserWise, LLC, and the appointment of Kelley Kendle as Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors. The Company was formed inship with NaviMed Capital, a private investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry.was formed to meet the MedTech industry's growing need for an...