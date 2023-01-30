Dead Space RecensioneWorld War Z Aftermath Horde Mode XL RecensioneEnergia e bollette: come risparmiare passando al mercato liberoTOTY: EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA IL 12° UOMOMioDottore svela le malattie più cercate dagli italiani nel 2022DEAD SPACE ORA DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuovo Weeny Issi Rally per un periodo limitatoYahoo, Instagram e Microsoft sono tra i preferiti dai criminali ...BE COMICS 2023 TORNA A PADOVA GeForce NOW - Il DLSS 3 potenzia ultimi titoliUltime Blog

BE OPEN selects the winner of # BEOPENStaringAtTheSun Open Call to support UN' s SDG7

OPEN selects
BE OPEN selects the winner of # BEOPENStaringAtTheSun Open Call to support UN's SDG7 (Di lunedì 30 gennaio 2023) LONDON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/

BE Open, a creative think-tank founded by the international businesswoman and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOpenStaringAtTheSun, a creative Open Call across social media. BE Open believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes Open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision. The 'Staring at the Sun' online challenge was dedicated to raising awareness of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and ...
